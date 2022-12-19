Jisoo shows off custom Dior outfit during Paris performance

BLACKPINK‘S Jisoo has had a close relationship with French designer brand DIOR for many years, culminating in the singer being named a global ambassador just last year.

She has been the star of many adverts for DIOR’s beauty products and cosmetics, and over the past two years has been a regular presence at many of the brand’s fashion shows in Europe. Her affinity for DIOR has led many fans to refer to her as ‘DIOR’s princess’, with Jisoo frequently sharing her various DIOR-branded makeup and apparel through her social media accounts.

More recently, the brand showed its appreciation for Jisoo’s support by gifting her two special outfits which she wore onstage during BLACKPINK’s two performances in Paris while on their ongoing BORN PINK world tour.

During those two nights, BLACKPINK performed in front of a crowd of thousands of fans, including the First Lady of France and some of the most influential members of the fashion world, including members of DIOR’s Paris team.

During the first night of concerts, Jisoo wore a stunning black DIOR dress during her Liar solo stage performance, and looked absolutely stunning in it.

Jisoo also wore DIOR during the second night of concerts, which she later revealed was a custom outfit made specially for her.

She later shared photos of the second outfit on her Instagram. The shirt and shorts set features a large bow across the chest with the brand’s signature CD logo in the centre, made from what appeared to be diamonds.