Joe and Sophie to split

IN a dramatic twist to the love story of Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones sensation Sophie Turner, recent reports suggest that the couple may be facing an impending split. After four years of matrimony, Jonas has purportedly taken a significant step by consulting with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, hinting at a potential divorce filing. Eagle-eyed observers have also noticed Joe stepping out in public without his wedding ring in recent weeks.

This development comes as a shock to fans of the couple who witnessed their whirlwind romance, from their initial dating phase in late 2016 to their engagement announcement in October 2017. The pair surprised the world with a Las Vegas-style wedding, famously live-streamed by Diplo on Instagram on May 1, 2019, immediately following their appearance at the Billboard Music Awards.

A month later, they celebrated their love once more with a lavish ceremony in France, surrounded by their dearest family and friends.

Jonas and Turner’s love story further blossomed as they welcomed two beautiful children into their lives: their eldest daughter, Willa, aged three, and another baby girl, who is now one year old.

Earlier this year, Jonas paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife during the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, affectionately referring to her as his “homie” and stating, “You’re my partner in crime. You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you.”