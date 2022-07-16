Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome second daughter

THE Hollywood baby boom continues as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently welcomed their second baby girl. The new addition joins the couple’s daughter Willa, who was born in July 2020.

Their exciting news came shortly after Joe’s brother Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter who was conceived via a surrogate.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,“ Turner told Elle UK in an interview early May.

The actress also posed with her baby bump in an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City with her husband of three years.

Joe’s older brother Kevin also has two daughters with his wife Danielle, whom he married in December 2009.