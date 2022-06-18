Joe Jonas expecting his second child with Sophie Turner

JOE JONAS and Sophie Turner are expanding their family! It has been confirmed that the couple is expecting their second child together.

In a recent interview with People, Jonas opened up about the experience.

“You really don’t know what to expect. I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited,” he told the publication. “It’s such an amazing part of life.”

Turner also seems to share the same enthusiasm.

When she last spoke to Elle UK, Turner gushed over her growing family. “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation ... We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The couple, who met in November 2016, got married twice in lavish weddings in Las Vegas and France. Their matrimony was then followed with the birth of their now-two-year-old daughter, Willa.

Although the couple has been open about welcoming a new family member, the pair remains private in regards to their personal affairs. In fact, they have actively kept their daughter out of the spotlight.

For instance, in May of last year, Turner called out the paparazzi for taking photos of Willa and selling them without her permission. “She is my daughter,” her tweet read.

“She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s fucking creepy that grown old men [are] taking pictures of a baby without their permission.”

Considering this, the couple are likely to maintain the same privacy with their new addition.