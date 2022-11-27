Joe Jonas recalls losing Spider-Man role to Andrew Garfield

SINGER-ACTOR Joe Jonas recently revealed that he once auditioned for the lead role in Marc Webb's 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man, a role which eventually went to Andrew Garfield.

People magazine reported on Jonas’ statement, which he made during a recent episode of the Just for Variety podcast.

Jonas explained: “I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one.

“But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks. And the director used to be a music video director, so I was like, ‘I got an in here.‘”

He then added: “But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself.”

The Camp Rock actor also revealed that his X-Men and Game of Thrones actress wife Sophie Turner assisted him in directing his recorded audition for Devotion, in which he co-stars with Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

“It’s been a minute since obviously I’ve done any acting. The pandemic really gave me plenty of time. Touring wasn’t really an option, so I was like, well, what am I going to do with myself here?” he said.

“I obviously love acting and it’s something I’ve always wanted to get back into. And it was just like any other audition process. Put myself on tape and called back on tape, met the director J.D. [Dillard], we spoke about the project and it went from there.”

Devotion is now playing in theatres.