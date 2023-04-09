Joe Keery conflicted over show’s ending

STRANGER Things premiered on Netflix in 2016 and launched the careers of its young stars, such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Keery, who was 23-years-old at that time.

Playing a bad guy-turned-sympathetic babysitter, Keery’s Steve Harrington developed into an unexpected hero over the course of the show’s four seasons.

Now 31, the actor reflects on the upcoming final season of the hit series in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

“I owe my whole career to being on that show, and all the opportunities that I have had since are because of that show,“ he said.

“So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief; there’s a sense of sadness.”

Currently, Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is on hold due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, but Keery has already planned out his last days on set once production resumes.

“I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people,“ he told WWD.

“And then, once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it.”

Stranger Things’ main star, Brown, stepped into her role as Eleven on the show when she was only 11-years-old. Now too, she is prepared to move on.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school – it’s like senior year,“ she also told WWD.

“You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Recently, David Harbour also commented that he was ready to move on from television to films and that he doesn’t want to be seen as his character Jim Hopper for the rest of his life.