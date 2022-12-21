Joey Batey shares sorrow over Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ exit

ACTOR Henry Cavill’s departure from the role of Geralt of Rivia has been the subject of much discussion among The Witcher’s fanbase in recent weeks.

Actor and musician Joey Batey, who portrays Jaskier in the series, recently referred to Cavill’s departure and the subsequent backlash as the “end of an era.”

In an interview with IGV, Batey admitted that he hadn’t been keeping up with specifics as he isn’t on social media.

“What I do know is that, a lot of these fans have been with us since even before the show existed. They are fans of Mr. Sapkowski’s writing, they’re fans of the games, and there is a certain sense of ownership over these stories and over these characters, and quite rightly,” he stated.

Batey then added: “I think it’s a testament to Henry’s hard work and Henry’s skill and talent that everyone is going ‘But ... No, don’t leave. You were great.’ Hopefully it shows ... the sheer affection and fondness and love that they have for him, that there is such a vocal outcry at it. It is the end of an era and the start of a new one with [Liam Hemsworth].”

This is not the first time Batey has brought up Cavill’s exit. Until now, he is the only main cast member to have done so.

Previously, he welcomed newcomer Liam Hemsworth to the series, although the actor would only debut as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4.

Netflix and Cavill revealed the move back in October via social media. While the actor’s motives for departing the role are unknown, rumour suggests it was due to the show’s creative direction and diversion from Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels.

A recent report seems to support this theory, as an insider stated Cavill didn’t get along with the show’s creators and that recasting was discussed even during Season 2’s post-production.