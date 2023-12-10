John Cena admits hypocrisy

ONCE famously feuding with fellow wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena admitted his own hypocrisy over the feud during the recent WWE Fastlane press conference.

Entertainment Weekly (EW) reports that Cena’s issue with Johnson was fuelled by his anger over Johnson abandoning WWE in order to become an A-list Hollywood actor.

Later in his life, it was the exact same career move Cena took, which the actor in May admitted was due to being shortsighted and selfish.

At the conference, Cena said that he “100% sees and understands” why people consider him a hypocrite for calling out Johnson and then later following in his footsteps.

“If you’ve been following what I’ve tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I’ve stated that although I thought I was trying to do what’s best for business,” Cena said about starting the feud.

“I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back in WWE. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way.”

Cena continued, “I didn’t do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say, ‘I’m sorry and I was wrong,’ because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience.

“Dwayne is a hell of a guy, and I became who I despised. I see that perspective and I understand it. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with feuding with The Rock.”

Cena has temporarily returned to the world of WWE for the Fastlane event, as his Hollywood career is currently on pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Asked whether or not Hollywood plans to take him away from WWE once the strike is resolved, Cena answered, “They do. They do.”