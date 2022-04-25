John Legend jokes that he is not daughter’s favourite singer

ONE can easily imagine that John Legend’s home is always filled with music. The talented crooner and musician recently opened up to People magazine about how much he and wife Chrissy Teigen share their favourite songs with their two children: Luna, six, and Miles, three.

“It’s good for my ego that my kids want to listen to me a lot,“ he jokingly told People. “They love other artistes too, but in the car they’ll request me a lot.”

But while Miles ranks dad as his favourite singer, the same can’t be said for Luna.

“Luna likes a lot of girl pop and R&B,“ Legend sais. “She likes Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and people like that. Chrissy and Luna’s tastes are similar.”

He added: “Miles, honestly, if you ask him who his favourite artiste is, it’s me. I’m probably second or third for Luna.”

However, Legend will soon have a chance to move a little higher in his daughter’s ‘ranking’. The singer kicked off his 24-show Las Vegas residency last Friday night.

Backed by an 18-person choir and band, Legend dives deep into his catalogue, performing not only his own hits, but also songs he’s been featured in over the years and others that inspired him.

According to People, his rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water is particularly moving. He also mixes in unreleased songs, which will be found on a forthcoming album.

“It’s an epic show. I love it,“ Legend said. “I’ve never done a show this big, but you know, we had to do it big for Vegas.”

Although the show is, indeed, big and even has a Vegas-centric set, it has its personal moments, too.

“I think I always have the most fun just connecting with the crowd and being so close and intimate with them,“ Legend explained.

“So I think that’s my true favorite, but I’ve done that before. I’ve never done the Vegas set before, and that was really, really fun to put together.”

Hopefully, once Luna sees how awesome her dad is onstage, she will join Miles in making him her number one favourite performer.