John M. Chu gives first look at ‘Wicked’

DIRECTOR Jon M. Chu has provided fans with a little something to tide them over until the first instalment of Wicked’s two-part film adaptation, set to premiere on Nov 27, 2024.

Chu shared two stills from the upcoming movie through Twitter on Sunday. The movie is based on the 2003 Tony winning-winning musical Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which was inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 book of the same name.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie ... currently in production in Oz,” Chu captioned the post.

The first image shows Oscar-nominated actress, Cynthia Erivo, as the green-skinned Elphaba, known as the future Wicked Witch of the West, riding a broom away from the camera while wearing a black cloak and pointy hat.

Erivo herself appeared thrilled with the post. “It’s been wonderful making magic with you,“ the actress commented on Chu’s post, alongside several green heart emojis.

The second image showed pop star Ariana Grande, climbing a steep flight of stairs as Glinda, also known as the Good Witch, wearing a vivid pink ball gown and having blonde hair.

The sneak peek has already caused a Twitter uproar, with some users questioning Ariana Grande’s ponytail and others criticising the dim lighting seen in the images. Despite the mini-controversy, no doubt the engagement has increased interest in the movie and any potential sequels.

Along with Grande and Erivo, Chu tagged other cast and crew members in the photos, including actor Jeff Goldblum, and our very own Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, who will be playing Madame Morrible.