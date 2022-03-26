John Stamos helps young fan surprise her mother

THERE are a lot of reasons why fans adore John Stamos. Aside from his impressive acting chops and dashing good looks, the actor is known to have a kind relationship with his fans.

In fact, the Big Shot A-lister recently teamed up with a young fan to pull off an epic surprise.

It all started after a TikTok star called Jax uploaded a clip of herself performing the theme song to Full House online. Jax dedicated the tune to Stamos' late co-star and friend, Bob Saget. Stamos was so touched by the gesture that he reached out personally to Jax.

And two months later, they decided to team up for another special video.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, the pair can be seen cheekily surprising Jax’s mother, who is a huge fan of Stamos. The mother-daughter duo were intially rocking to a reworked version of the 1981 classic, Jessie’s Girl.

In the midst of their jam, Stamos appears with guitar, leaving Jax’s mom shocked.

“I am so grateful to this talented young lady @jax for singing that beautiful version of the Full House theme and for writing such touching lyrics about our BOB,“ Stamos wrote on Instagram beside the video on Thursday. “This was so much fun and her mother is adorable. Thank you ladies!”

You can watch the video here.

Stamos’s surprise comes as he continues to mourn the death of Saget. The comedian passed away in his hotel room after one day of performing a stand-up comedy show. He was 65.

Stamos and Saget first met on the set of Full House. The series ran from 1987 to 1995. The fellow actors played brothers-in-law, Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis. In 2016, they reprised their roles on the reboot, Fuller House, which ran for five seasons.