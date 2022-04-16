John Travolta honours late son Jett on his birthday

ACTOR John Travolta paid an emotional tribute to his late son Jett on what would have been his 30th birthday. The Hairspray star penned a heartfelt message along with a throwback black-and-white picture of him and Jett on Instagram.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad,” wrote Travolta in the caption.

Jett, whom Travolta shared with his late wife Kelly Preston, passed away at 16 after hitting his head on a bathtub. Before the fall, he had suffered from a seizure at his family’s vacation home at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island.

The late teen had long suffered from health issues. Jett, born in 1992, experienced Kawasaki disease as an infant and had a long battle with seizures. He was also diagnosed as autistic.

In a statement posted after his death, Travolta and Preston wrote: “Jett was the most wonderful son that two parents could ever ask for and lit up the lives of everyone he encountered.

“We are heartbroken that our time with him was so brief. We will cherish the time we had with him for the rest of our lives.”

Apart from Jett, the couple also had two other children together, Ella Bleu (born in 2000) and Benjamin (born in 2010).

Travolta’s wife herself passed away in 2020 at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer.