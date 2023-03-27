John Wick goes to war

TWENTY-ONE action sequences in 17 set pieces, spread across almost three hours. That is what John Wick: Chapter 4 delivers. Bigger and bolder than before, it’s peak Hollywood action spectacle, with very little of the pitfalls.

At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is shot before falling off a building, and is then rescued by the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne).

In JW4, Wick retaliates against the High Table, which causes the high-ranking High Table member Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard) to put the biggest bounty on Wick’s head.

Realising the only way ‘out’ of this world is through the Marquis, Wick challenges him to a duel to the death.

Directed once again by stuntman and now premier action film director Chad Stahelski, JW4 puts Keanu Reeves’ now iconic action hero through a final gauntlet of gunfire, close-quarters combat and vehicular mayhem to deliver a swansong for the franchise.

JW4 has the most action sequences (and set pieces) in the entire franchise. Period.

Aware that he can’t have the entire film be just Reeves jiu-jitsu’ing and shooting people in the head, Stahelski digs deep into his bag of tricks.

The first card he pulls out is bringing new characters into the franchise and then developing the action around them.