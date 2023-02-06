Join the fellowship!

Get ready for an epic adventure as The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth joins the magical realm of Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond! This highly anticipated card set, brought to you by Wizards of the Coast, is set to revolutionize the gaming experience.

Featuring a whopping 281 regular cards, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will transport you to the enchanting world of Middle-earth. Brace yourself for an added touch of excitement, as premium versions of all cards are randomly inserted throughout the set.

Mark your calendars for the release on June 23, 2023.

As a special treat, we’re thrilled to share an exclusive sneak peek at one of the cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, courtesy of our friends at Wizards of the Coast (SEA).

Prepare for an unforgettable journey into a realm where fantasy and magic intertwine.