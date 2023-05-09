Joji includes Malaysia on his tour

US-BASED Japanese singer-songwriter Joji has expanded his ongoing Pandemonium world tour with additional stops in Australia, New Zealand and Kuala Lumpur.

This marks Joji’s second performance in Malaysia; his first was in February at the Peakstorm Festival at Sunway Lagoon in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The 30-year-old artist, best known for his songs Glimpse Of Us and Slow Dancing In The Dark, will entertain fans at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, on Nov 30 marking the last stop before concluding his tour in Hong Kong.

The initial announcement of Joji’s global tour was made in June and included a series of shows across North America, starting in Houston, Texas in September.

The Asian leg of the tour is scheduled to kick off on Nov 24 at the Nangang International Exhibition Centre in Taipei.

From there, it will make stops in several Asian cities, including Bangkok, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong. The tour promises to bring Joji’s signature style and melancholic music to fans across the region.

Throughout his career, Joji has emerged as one of the music industry’s most captivating and enigmatic artists, accumulating over 16 billion streams in total.

Following the success of his RIAA Platinum-certified single Glimpse of Us, which set multiple records, his latest album, Smithereens, continues to explore the melancholic yet potent emotions introduced by the breakout hit.

Smithereens comes after his album Nectar, which Joji both executive produced and arranged. Nectar debuted in an impressive top three spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. Joji’s recently revealed concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles sold out completely during the pre-sale period, less than a week after their announcement.