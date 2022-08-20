Jonah Hill takes break to care for his mental health

IN an open letter which was first published by Deadline, actor Jonah Hill expressed that he will not be promoting any future movies of his own to work on his mental health.

Hill’s upcoming projects include a new documentary he directed titled Sputz and Netflix’s comedy movie You People, which Hill co-wrote and will be starring in.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” Hill wrote about his upcoming documentary that features Hill and his therapist openly discussing his mental health issues.

Hill added: “With this letter and with Stutz, I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

Hill has been largely out of the spotlight in 2022, but was most recently seen in Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix satire Don’t Look Up.