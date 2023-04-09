Jonas world tour

FOLLOWING their electrifying start to the “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour” at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the Jonas Brothers embraced a more intimate setting as they graced the stage at the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Aug 17.

At this tour’s fifth stop, the iconic trio delivered a marathon performance, treating their devoted fans to a staggering 67 songs that spanned their illustrious career. Remarkably, this marked their fifth appearance at the venue, harking back to their initial showcase there shortly after the release of Year 3000 in 2007.

The president of Mohegan Sun Sports and Entertainment, Thomas Cantone, reflected on the Jonas Brothers’ history with the arena. He recalled their humble beginnings, performing a halftime show at a Connecticut Sun WNBA game.

Over the years, they returned as headliners, forming a close bond with the venue. Cantone said: “We’re invested in them as an act and in them personally. We know their family and all of that.”

For Nick, Joe and Kevin, this performance felt like a heartfelt welcome home. The trio radiated joy as they played through tracks from their albums, including Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, Happiness Begins, and The Album. Their fans, adorned in both vintage and contemporary JoBros merchandise, created an electric atmosphere.

The band took to Instagram to express their gratitude, calling the night “unforgettable” and acknowledging that each show on this tour had exceeded their expectations.

During the Connecticut show, the Jonas Brothers connected intimately with the audience, inviting them to share their favourite songs and even blessing a newly engaged couple with warm wishes for a “lifetime of happiness,” culminating in a heartwarming “kiss cam” segment.

Kevin, 35, expressed his appreciation on his personal Instagram page, thanking the fans for their unwavering support and sharing cherished moments from the show. Nick, 30, succinctly labelled the concert a “magical night” on his own Instagram platform.

The “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour” is far from over. The North American leg will continue to rock cities such as Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, and Miami and return to New York City until Dec 9.

Following that, the Jonas Brothers are set to take their talents worldwide, with international concerts planned in New Zealand, Australia, and Europe, ultimately concluding their epic journey in June 2024.