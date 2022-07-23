Jordan Peele: Nope to ‘best horror director’ title

THERE was a minor storm on Twitter this week after a fan proposed that director Jordan Peele could be “the best horror director of all time”, following rave reviews for his latest film Nope.

Apparently, the director himself did not think so.

The fan took it to Twitter, asking: “Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row?” I can’t.“

Peele was flattered but rejected being ranked above filmmaker John Carpenter. “Sorry, I love your enthusiasm, but I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!”

Jordan has had great success in recent years with Get Out – which won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2017 – and Us, and continued the trend with Nope. The science fiction horror film is written, directed and co-produced by Peele under his Monkeypaw Production banner.