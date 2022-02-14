Jordan Peele unveils trailer for new thriller, ‘Nope’

DIRECTOR Jordan Peele’s films are highly acclaimed for their exploration of social issues such as racism and systemic inequality through the horror genre. After directing his first two hits, Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), Peele’s long-awaited new thriller, Nope, finally debuted its first official trailer on Sunday.

It starts off upbeat and colourful, introducing Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer to as two Hollywood horse trainers, emphasising that they are the only Black-owned business in their industry. After a quirky musical interlude during which Palmer’s character dances, things quickly take a dark turn.

Among the terrifying images is an ominous cloud seems to be sucking unfortunate souls up into the sky, hinting that the danger this time might be something extraterrestrial.

“What’s a bad miracle? Do they have a word for that?” Kaluuya’s character wonders aloud in the trailer.

Just like his previous film Us, there was not much information about the plot of Nope since it was first announced last February. When the project was revealed, the only information that was known was that Kaluuya, who received an Oscar nomination for his lead performance in Get Out, would reunite with Peele, and that Palmer had been cast in a key role.

From the trailer, it’s now clear that besides Kaluuya and Palmer, other Hollywood names like Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott are part of the cast.

The horror movie is set to hit theatres on July 22, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: