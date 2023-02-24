Journalling for beginners

The value of journalling comes through in the long term, as you use it as a tool for productivity and self-reflection

WRITING in a journal or on a digital platform while allowing your ideas to run free is known as journalling. There is no right or wrong technique. You will never have an experience more personal than this one. While it can involve making to-do lists and setting goals, journalling also allows you to develop new habits and learn more about yourself. Journalling can also be somewhat of a cathartic activity. Think of keeping a journal as having a written discussion with oneself. If you have never journalled before and are not really sure where to begin, start with these journalling guidelines. Discover the journalling techniques that work for you It’s important to choose the writing technique that suits you the most when you first start out. Some people find it simpler and are able to develop and express their ideas more clearly when they keep a paper journal. However, you could discover that keeping a journal on your laptop or PC maye be more convenient for you. The point is to be self-aware. Analyse your feelings as you experiment with different journal-keeping techniques. Try writing on paper, your phone, or your laptop to see which suits you.

Keep a prompt list Wanting to write yet feeling uninspired is one of the worst emotions for a journal keeper. Make a running list of journalling questions that you may consult at any time. Popular lists of writing prompts include inquiries you want to try to answer, statements that got you thinking, epiphanies you experienced during the day, feelings you want to process, and memories you want to preserve. Some lists focus on certain subjects, such relationships in your life or your level of confidence and self-esteem. Your prompt list can be kept on your phone, within the cover of your journal, or as a bookmark. Make sure you always have access to it. In this way, if inspiration strikes, you can quickly write it down for the prompt. The ideal journalling questions for beginners can motivate you to write freely as you explore your feelings and thoughts.

Know your purpose Some people like to write in the morning, while others prefer to write at night. The greatest time of day to write is when it suits your individual peak hours and the goal of your journalling because there is contradicting evidence on the best time of day for creativity, productivity, or emotional well-being. Two pages of free-writing, done first thing in the morning, are known as morning pages. The goal is to just write whatever comes to mind, without any thinking or preparation, in order to access your creative mind before you wake up with the concerns of the day, which might impede your creative flow. Write before night so that you may get those ideas out of your brain and onto paper if the goal of your diary is to get rid of your bothersome thoughts. If, on the other hand, you discover that this keeps you up at night, you can decide to keep a notebook and write in it when the need arises. Keep your diary in a convenient location so that you can easily access it at any time of day. This should act as a visual prompt to continue writing. There is also one less reason not to write when the time comes. Set a time limit It might be really helpful to give yourself a time limit for how long you are going to spend writing in your diary, especially if you are used to keeping a journal for longer periods of time. Because there is a sense of urgency, having a time constraint might help motivate you to focus on what you are writing about and your ideas right away. Another advantage of setting a time limit is that it prevents you from rambling on incessantly about a subject.