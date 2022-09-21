Journeying through the West

Isabel May has a quick chat with LYFE on her role in Paramount+’s western drama, 1883

May took horseback riding to prepare for the role. – PARAMOUNT +

IT is hard to believe that Hollywood is still relatively new to actress Isabel May. Despite only starting her acting career four years ago, May seems to have already found her place in Tinsel Town. And this is coming from an actress who initially had very little acting experience. The California native only left school five months prior to landing her first major role in 2018. But since starring as the lead in Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, May has quickly become among television’s most sought-after actresses. In fact, her role in Paramount+ new hit series, 1883 officially crowns her as the newest star of television. In the Yellowstone prequel, May impresses viewers with her performance as Elsa Dutton - who is the central character and narrator in the western drama. Elsa is the daughter in the Dutton family who travels on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, in hopes for a better future in America’s promised land; Montana. In an exclusive interview with theSun, May spoke about Elsa, and her experience shooting the series – which is set to premiere in Malaysia early next year on Paramount Network.

How has the show’s popularity changed your life? “Not much! Life’s the way it was before the show.” Why do you think audiences around the world have strongly resonated with the show? “I think it is the ultimate encapsulation of the human predicament. No matter where in the world you may be, those before us journeyed and overcame great challenges.” Were you always a fan of western drama series? “Not particularly. I did enjoy the ones I had seen, but I was not familiar with certain classics.” Your character, Elsa Dutton, has been considered among the many stars of the show. How was it like portraying her? “A great joy and honour. I truly loved portraying her.” Can you relate to her in any way? “She chooses an unconventional and risky future. I relate to her desire not to follow the status quo.”