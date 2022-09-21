Journeying through the West

IT is hard to believe that Hollywood is still relatively new to actress Isabel May. Despite only starting her acting career four years ago, May seems to have already found her place in Tinsel Town.
And this is coming from an actress who initially had very little acting experience. The California native only left school five months prior to landing her first major role in 2018.
But since starring as the lead in Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, May has quickly become among television’s most sought-after actresses. In fact, her role in Paramount+ new hit series, 1883 officially crowns her as the newest star of television.
In the Yellowstone prequel, May impresses viewers with her performance as Elsa Dutton - who is the central character and narrator in the western drama.
Elsa is the daughter in the Dutton family who travels on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, in hopes for a better future in America’s promised land; Montana.
In an exclusive interview with theSun, May spoke about Elsa, and her experience shooting the series – which is set to premiere in Malaysia early next year on Paramount Network.
How has the show’s popularity changed your life?
“Not much! Life’s the way it was before the show.”
Why do you think audiences around the world have strongly resonated with the show?
“I think it is the ultimate encapsulation of the human predicament. No matter where in the world you may be, those before us journeyed and overcame great challenges.”
Were you always a fan of western drama series?
“Not particularly. I did enjoy the ones I had seen, but I was not familiar with certain classics.”
Your character, Elsa Dutton, has been considered among the many stars of the show. How was it like portraying her?
“A great joy and honour. I truly loved portraying her.”
Can you relate to her in any way?
“She chooses an unconventional and risky future. I relate to her desire not to follow the status quo.”
Speaking of which, was there any particular trait of hers that you were not fond of?
“Her bullheaded refusal to listen sometimes would probably get on my nerves. But, in contradiction, it’s also what I secretly admire about her.”
How did you prepare for the role?
“Voice coaching, horseback riding, self-taught piano playing of [Beethoven’s] Moonlight Sonata. An abundant amount of reading on the period.”
What is it like working with prominent figures like actor Sam Elliot, and country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill?
“A delight. All wonderful, generous, and kind – as were all members of the cast.”
What was your most memorable moment on set?
“Every moment felt memorable. Probably herding cows with a small crew atop a plateau watching the sunset. It was a surreal moment.”
If your character Elsa were to return to the series, how would you hope to see her return?
“I feel her story was perfectly told and ended the way it should. A return would cheapen it.”
While 1883 is set to premiere in Southeast Asia early next year, viewers in Malaysia can tune in to the ongoing Season 3 premiere of the original Yellowstone series – every Monday on the Paramount Network channel at 10.15 pm (unifi) and 11 pm (Astro).