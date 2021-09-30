Jungkook resigns from clothing company

BTS’s Jungkook has officially resigned from his brother Jeon Junghyun’s clothing company called Six6uys, after he was accused of “false advertising”.

According to Biz Hankook, the 24-year-old resigned from being an internal director of Six6uys, a clothing and accessories manufacturer which was founded in May 2021.

Six6uys recently launched a brand called Graffiti On Mind with the purpose of embodying the idea of rebellion without diminishing quality art. The brand carries a logo that represents a young and fresh design that highlights diagonal lines.

A shirt costs 119,000 KRW (RM423.30), whereas sweaters vary from 229,000 KRW (RM814.60) to 305,000 KRW (RM1,085).

Several netizens believed that the singer-songwriter was involved in false advertising, by not explicitly mentioning that he was a director of the company whose products he promoted in social media posts.

In the end, Jungkook resigned on Sept 14, which only came to light on Tuesday. Although HYBE did not comment on the issue, Biz Hankook assumed that it was due to Jungkook feeling burdened after repeated callouts by netizens.