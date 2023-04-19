Jungkook returns early from Coachella

K-POP supergroup BTS, whose real name is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys, has captured millions of hearts around the world, and now, many hearts will be broken as one more member has begun his mandatory military service in South Korea.

In 2022, Jin was the first to enlist, with the rest following by 2027. Yesterday, J-Hope began his basic training, and fellow BTS memeber Jungkook was not about to miss that moment.

Just days earlier, Jungkook was spotted attending the Coachella music festival, and millions of fans shared videos and images on social media. But on Monday, he returned to Korea, and was spotted at Incheon International Airport.

Jungkook explained that he wanted to go and watch Coachella quitely, but he did not expect fans to recognise him, considering that he had cut his bangs.

His early return was said to be in order for him to be able to see off his friend J-Hope, who will begin his training at the New Recruit Training Center Division A in Gangwon-do. He is expected to complete his service on Oct 17, 2024.