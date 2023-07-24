Jungkook’s Seven takes world by storm

THE world-renowned K-pop sensation BTS re-introduces Jungkook, their youngest member, to the solo music scene with the official music video for his debut single, Seven. Collaborating with American rapper and singer Latto, the visually captivating video also features the popular K-drama actor Han So-hee.

Directed by Bradley and Pablo, the video quickly amassed an impressive nine million views within just three hours of its release on Hype Labels’ official YouTube channel. Seven is a heartfelt love song that takes a straightforward approach, expressing the sheer joy of being physically close to someone.

The lyrics play with the concept of the seven days of the week, aiming to convey that each day holds the utmost intensity of their love. Essentially, the song emphasises the idea that every day becomes perfect when spent with a beloved partner. The essence of Seven lies in its longing to spend endless time with someone you deeply care for.

As the title suggests, it encapsulates the feeling that extends from Monday to Sunday, offering a passionate serenade dedicated to this emotion. The existence of both a clean and an explicit version of the song stems from the way this idea of perfection is depicted.

In the clean version, Jungkook openly expresses his intention to love his girl flawlessly throughout the week. On the other hand, the explicit version aligns more closely with the semantics of American hip-hop, replacing “loving” with a more explicit term.

This difference in lyrics is the only contrast between the two versions, with the official video showcasing the clean rendition. Jungkook made an impressive debut performance of Seven at the Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert Series on July 14.

He joins the ranks of fellow BTS members J-hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and Suga, becoming the sixth member to embark on an official solo journey. Since BTS’s hiatus last year, Seven marks Jungkook’s second solo release, following his earlier track, Dreamers, which was featured on the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.