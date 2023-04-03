Justin Bieber cancels Justice World Tour concerts

POP singer Justin Bieber appears to have officially cancelled his whole Justice World Tour after months of anticipation. The artiste has scheduled concerts in the United States, Australia, and Europe, but was forced to postpone the tour in June last year after developing Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a side effect of shingles that can result in facial paralysis.

He then resumed performing in July 2022. But, after just six gigs, the remaining concerts had to be postponed once more because he was “so exhausted”.

Following this latest announcement, when fans inquired as to whether the cancellation also applied to the Asia leg, the official Justice World Tour Twitter account responded that “it covers all remaining tour dates”.

The price of the tickets will be reimbursed, according to Bieber's official tour page.

Fans filled his social media comment area, wishing him a swift recovery and reassuring him that his health comes first before anything else despite their sadness and disappointment of the cancellation.

To date, Bieber has not yet offered any personal remark regarding the cancellation.