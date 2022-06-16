Justin Bieber finds spiritual comfort during recovery

POP star Justin Bieber is currently battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition where a virus causes partial facial paralysis, but fans have nothing to worry about. The singer wants everyone to know he is getting better by the day.

Bieber recently gave an update about his condition through a post on his Instagram story.

He wrote: “(I) wanted to share a little bit (about) how I have been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the One, who designed me and knows me. “

Getting spiritual, Bieber said: “He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about, and He constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”

“This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

Fans have continued to send Bieber messages of love and support while he recovers.

In the meantime, his condition has forced the singer to postpone the start of his Justice World Tour, cancelling several shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.