Justin Bieber puts off Justice Tour for sake of health

EARLIER in June, Justin Bieber announced that he was postponing several dates for his Justice World Tour in part due to his existing diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder caused by a virus that resulted in his facial paralysis.

The star took two months off after his diagnosis, and continued his tour around Europe at the end of July, before heading to South America last Sunday.

However, on Tuesday, Bieber announced via an Instagram post that he won’t be continuing his remaining performances to prioritise his health.

In a statement, he wrote: “After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

He continued: “This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.

“I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.”

Bieber was scheduled to continue his tour in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 2023.

So far, his team has not rescheduled the North American dates that were postponed in June, but it appears that Bieber’s scheduled stopover in Malaysia on Oct 22 will still take place.

Event organiser PR Worldwide responded to Bieber’s update with this tweet: “We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first.

“We can’t wait to see him back on the road. Our understanding is the Asia leg of the tour is set to continue as scheduled.”