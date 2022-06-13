Justin Bieber’s face paralysed by Ramsay Hunt syndrome

CANADIAN pop singer Justin Bieber announced on Instagram that he is “taking a break” from performing after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had caused half his face to become paralysed.

In a three-minute video aimed at fans, the singer’s condition was on full display, as he struggled to close one eye and appeared to be slurring his words.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is described as “a rare peripheral facial neuropathy”, and is usually caused by the reactivation of a virus caused by shingles, which can affect the nerves. Bieber appeared to have been affected by a milder form of the virus, which would still make it difficult for him to perform.

Earlier in the week, Bieber announced cancellations of three upcoming shows, including a Toronto gig not too far from his hometown of Stratford, Ontario. He apologised for the cancellations, but explained that he is not physically capable at the present time.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” he added. “I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

He added that he would be using his time off to relax and recuperate, saying that he had been doing some facial exercises “so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be”.

It’s going to be okay,“ he reassured in his video. “I have hope, and I trust God.”

Fans immediately flooded Bieber’s Instagram with messages of love and support, wishing him a speedy recovery.

It is unclear how long the singer’s break will be, or what is the current status of his Justice World Tour, which was supposed to start this week in the US, and was to have included a stop in Malaysia on October 22.