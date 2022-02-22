Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19

CANADIAN pop star, Justin Bieber’s World Tour has been postponed again after the singer and his team members tested positive for Covid-19. The singer was all set to perform in Las Vegas on Sunday evening, but the concert had to be rescheduled.

According to a statement shared by the official Instagram page of the tour, Justin's second tour date has been pushed to June 28 and tickets for the original show will be honoured.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The Justice World Tour was originally supposed to begin in March 2020 but due to the pandemic, it's been delayed multiple times.

The singer kickstarted his Justice World Tour in San Diego, California. He’s set to visit multiple countries throughout North and South America, Australia, and Europe for his year-long world tour.