Justin Bieber to resume his Justice World Tour

JUST two months after Justin Bieber suffered facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the recovered pop star was back on stage, performing at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.

Justin told the crowd over the weekend that it was his “first time back on the stage” since he was diagnosed with the rare virus, which affects part of the face.

“I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back. So good to be here,“ said a shirtless Bieber.

The singer later spoke about his Justice Tour, which he is expected to resume with an Aug 3 show in Skanderborg, Denmark. He is expected to perform at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Oct 22.

“It’s about justice for all,” Bieber said of the inspiration behind his tour. He stated that regardless of “shape, size, or ethnicity, we are all the same, and we are all one.”

Bieber also posted some photos and videos from the show on social media. On his Instagram, he wrote: “Luv u guys and I missed you.”