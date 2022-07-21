Justin Bieber to resume the Justice World Tour

AFTER postponing his planned world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last month, Justin Bieber is now healthy and ready to continue performing.

The tour’s official social media account shared a post on Tuesday announcing that it would resume.

“[Justice Tour! Justin Bieber] will start his tour again at the end of July ... Happy to see you well and can’t wait to see you on stage JB! #BIEBERISBACK,” the caption read, while the post itself added that the tour will kick off again at the Lucca Festival in Lucca, Italy, on July 31.

Early in June, the Peaches singer revealed in a video that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt, a disease caused by the same virus as chickenpox. The pop singer endured facial paralysis and hearing loss as part of his symptoms.

As a result, he was unable to perform and postponed all of his scheduled performances for the rest of June and most of July, affecting 14 shows in Toronto; Washington, D.C.; New York; Boston, and more.

While he has remained out of the spotlight in recent weeks, both wife Hailey Bieber and former mentor Usher have shared updates on the pop star’s health, with Usher declaring last week that Bieber is “doing great.”

“Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family,” Usher told the media.

Based on the updated tour schedule, after performing at several European summer festivals, the pop star will travel to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023.