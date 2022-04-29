Justin Lin no longer directing Fast and Furious 10

DIRECTOR Justin Lin announced earlier this week that he had pulled out from the Fast and Furious franchise.

The longtime helmer stepped down as director for the franchise’s next instalment, Fast X. However, Lin will continue to serve as the project’s producer.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” said Lin in an Instagram statement. “Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.”

He continued: “On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Lin first joined the franchise in 2006, directing the saga’s third instalment, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He then returned to direct 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6.

And in 2021, Lin brought the total number of features to five with F9. Although he has retreated from his directorial role, Lin was initially excited about bringing new life to the franchise. So much so that he had planned Fast’s direction nearly a decade ago.

“I used to sit around, talk to Vin and Paul [Walker] – and I thought it was just an exercise, I never thought we were able to ever realise it – so it was very much in theory,” he shared during his conversation with Variety.

“Then when I came back Vin pulled me aside and said, ‘We’re doing it.’ So, in a way it felt like F9 is about celebrating 20 years of this journey, but also just pointing it into this last chapter that we’ve been talking about for years.”

As of now, his reason for exit has not been revealed. Reportedly, Universal is currently scrambling to find a replacement director in time to make Fast X’s planned May 19, 2023 theatrical release date.