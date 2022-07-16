K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in talks for US remake

THE popular Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has been smashing records throughout the world, has received an offer for a remake in the United States.

The South Korean drama stars Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), a young lawyer with autism spectrum disorder who takes on cases, battling injustices and prejudices after joining one of the country's largest law firms.

The drama amazingly highlights her challenges and accomplishments as a lawyer as she uses her extraordinary memory and artistic thought process to handle cases that managed to capture the hearts of many.

JTBC stated on July 14 that the series has received several remake offers. A representative from the drama's production company (ASTORY) claimed that they received an offer for a remake in the United States and are now reviewing it.

“We have received a proposal for a remake from the United States, and the production company is currently reviewing the offer.”

The drama has been also likened to Good Doctor, a 2013 series about an autistic paediatric surgeon played by Joo Won that was also remade in the United States featuring Freddie Highmore.

Since its first episode, the court drama has broken record after record, with a new record being set every week. The series also topped Netflix's Global Top 10 ranking, making it one of the most watched non-English shows on the platform.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is available on Netflix every Wednesday and Thursday.