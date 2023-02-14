K-Pop fans had a blast at first- ever SEEN FESTIVAL
Fans flocked to Axiata Arena for the first-ever SEEN FESTIVAL, organised by CM Live, to party with a lineup of K-Pop groups including NCT DREAM, WayV, Kard, and Alice, as well as Malaysia’s pop quarter DOLLA.
A special T-shaped stage allowed concert-goers, especially those who were in the standing area, to have an all-around close-up view of their favourite idols.
The show was opened by our very own DOLLA with the songs “Impikan,“ “BAD,“ and “Dolla Make You Wanna” before ALICE made their way to the stage in an all white outfit.
They hit the high note with songs like Jackpot, Summer Dream, and Dance On.
KARD immediately followed.The four-member co-ed group made a splash by playing electrifying hits such as “Ring The Alarm,“, “Oh NaNa,“ and “Dumb Litty.”.
Some fans were lucky because the group took a selfie with their phones.
Fans waved lightsticks to welcome WayV to the stage as the NCT sub-unit performed in Malaysia for the first time, and they delivered a string of hits including “Diamond Only”, “Broken Love” and the recently released “Phantom”.
The green lightsticks welcomed NCT DREAM, with fans cheering their impeccable performances such as “Hot Sauce,“ “Glitch Mode” and “BeatBoz” before theirs ended with “Candy”.
The group even sang “Happy Birthday” with the crowd to celebrate a member’s upcoming birthday.
