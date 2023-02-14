K-Pop fans had a blast at first- ever SEEN FESTIVAL

Fans flocked to Axiata Arena for the first-ever SEEN FESTIVAL, organised by CM Live, to party with a lineup of K-Pop groups including NCT DREAM, WayV, Kard, and Alice, as well as Malaysia’s pop quarter DOLLA.

A special T-shaped stage allowed concert-goers, especially those who were in the standing area, to have an all-around close-up view of their favourite idols.

The show was opened by our very own DOLLA with the songs “Impikan,“ “BAD,“ and “Dolla Make You Wanna” before ALICE made their way to the stage in an all white outfit.