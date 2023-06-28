K-Pop’s TOMORROW X TOGETHER collab with Jonas Brothers

THE much-awaited collaboration between the globally acclaimed K-pop sensations TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the two-time Grammy-nominated pop trio Jonas Brothers has been officially confirmed. Fans all around the world are buzzing with excitement and overflowing with joy for this extraordinary musical union.

The first teaser for their upcoming song Do It Like That, along with its music video, will be released on 7 July at 1pm KST (12pm MYT).

Speculation about a potential partnership between TXT, the Jonas Brothers, and One Republic’s Ryan Tedder had been rampant, and fuelled by enigmatic posts and interactions across various social media platforms. The veil of mystery surrounding the collaboration was only partially lifted when TXT’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, released a tantalizing schedule for the upcoming single, leaving fans eagerly yearning for more surprises.

Following the momentous announcement, the Jonas Brothers treated fans to a delightful video featuring TXT. In the clip, the trio were humorously captioned with “Excuse me?” as it captured the charming encounter of the brothers unexpectedly running into the mesmerizing K-pop stars. With a touch of nostalgia, the video incorporated a popular TikTok sound initially heard in the iconic 2001 film, Zoolander.

Social media platforms erupted with an outpouring of enthusiasm from fans of both TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers. The comments section of the post became a vibrant hub of emotions, as supporters of these remarkable artists eagerly unveiled their heartfelt reactions to the news of this long-awaited collaboration. From giddy anticipation to overwhelming joy, the ecstatic fans expressed their uncontainable happiness and shared their expectations for the musical masterpiece that awaits them.

The collective excitement surrounding the collaboration between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers is a testament to the extraordinary impact and universal appeal of these phenomenal artists.