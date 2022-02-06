K-pop stars HyunA and Dawn announce engagement

FANS of one of K-pop’s biggest power couples, HyunA and Dawn, recently got a surprise when the two announced their engagement through social media.

On Feb 3, HyunA shared a video clip showing both her and Dawn’s left hands adorned with matching rings, with a caption: “Of course, its a Yes”, together with crying emojis.

Dawn had earlier posted the same video clip with a caption that said: “Marry Me?”

The news comes as the culmination of the couple’s five-year-long relationship, and no doubt fans will be happy that the two are tying the knot at last.

Both HyunA and Dawn released their first joint album titled 1+1=1 on Sept 9 last year, which included the single Ping Pong.