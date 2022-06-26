Kang Daniel begins exclusive collaboration with SpongeBob

FORMER Wanna One star Kang Daniel will be hanging out with SpongeBob Squarepants and the Bikini Bottom crew!

The K-pop star is is collaborating with the popular children’s animated series for an exclusive collection that will feature him as an animated character alongside SpongeBob and his friends.

The collection will feature the animated characters in a total of 12 special collaboration items, including phone accessories, home furnishings, stationery, and clothing.

To purchase these items, check out the Konnect Entertainment shop. Fans can place their orders from now to June 30.