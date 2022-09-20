Kang Tae Oh is ready to begin military service

THE Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, about an endearing female lawyer on the autism spectrum, was an instant hit. It catapaulted its two leads Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae Oh to international stardom.

However, it appears that Kang will have to take a break from acting, as he will be joining a military training centre in order to serve his national service.

On Sept 19, one day before officially joining the military, Kang bid his farewell to his fans and thanked them for their love. He also shared a photo of his recent military-ready haircut on his Instagram.

He wrote in the caption: “I thank everyone for their support and abundant love. I will return bravely. See you soon.”

Kang’s next step will be to receive basic military training for four weeks. After that, he would serve as an active duty soldier for 18 months.

Kang’s service is expected to be completed and he is expected to be discharged on March 19, 2024.