$!Kanho Yakushiji to perform in Kuala Lumpur

Japanese Zen music master Kanho Yakushiji is set to bring the “Blessing” World Tour to Kuala Lumpur

EXPERIENCE soul-healing music with Japanese Zen master Kanho Yakushiji’s Blessing World Tour 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on October 16. Renowned for his groundbreaking musical compositions, Yakushiji blends traditional Zen music with contemporary influences, a fusion that has gained immense popularity on various major social media platforms. By taking Zen music beyond its traditional boundaries and onto live music stages, Yakushiji has effectively conveyed the essence of this music, offering inspiration and resonance to modern audiences around the globe.

Kanho Yakushiji.

Yakushiji’s first tour stop will be in Kuala Lumpur, where he will perform with his guitar and a group of talented musicians, accompanied by mesmerising visuals and enhanced sound quality for the Malaysian audience. The Zen music master will present his exceptional musical artistry live, featuring original compositions that incorporate elements of electronic rock. This promises to open up new horizons and provide a one-of-a-kind experience for the audience. A Musical Journey Prior to his musical career, a young Yakushiji initially took up the guitar as a form of rebellion against the monastery’s predetermined path for him to become an abbot. However, he eventually came to terms with life’s challenges and found inner peace. Later on, he discovered that music and his monastic duties shared a common purpose in offering hope and serenity to people. Yakushiji began delivering Zen music in a contemporary style, releasing six albums and over 15 singles. One of his most renowned works is his rendition of the Heart Sutra, which has garnered over 50 million views, along with other notable releases like Hands and Breath.