Kanye claims Kim kidnapped their daughter

NEW controversy appears to be brewing between exes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

On Friday, the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, accused the socialite of kidnapping their daughter Chicago, and for falsely claiming he had stolen from her.

The two are currently waging a war of words over Kim allowing their eldest daughter North to have a TikTok account. Kim had defended herself by saying that it was difficult to co-parent her four children with Kanye and referred to herself as the “primary caregiver”.

Kanye then shot back with: “What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address [of Chicago’s 4th birthday party]. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing,“ though not revealing what she said he allegedly stole.

He also claimed that after the birthday party, he was forced to take a drugs test, as Kim had accused him of being under the influence while visiting their children.

Kanye ended his message by accusing Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim’s KKW Brands, to “stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

This is just the latest drama between the two stars, whose split early last year appears to be growing more and more contentious by the day.

Hopefully the two will find an amicable solution to their problems, for the sake of their four young children.