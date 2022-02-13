Kanye demands Billie Eilish apologises for alleged insult

LAST Thursday, Kanye West posted a screenshot from hip-hop account @RapSeaTV with the headlines: “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler!” on Instagram and demanded that Billie Eilish apologise ... to Travis Scott.

The post was referring to Eilish’s concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Feb 5, when the Grammy winner stopped mid-way during her concert after seeing a distressed fan in the audience.

When Eilish noticed the fan in distress, she paused the show and pointed to the crowd, asking: “Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?”

During the event, Eilish told the audience: “Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd ...We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I’ll wait for them to be okay before I keep going.” Eilish’s actions garnered cheers from the Atlanta audience and praise on social media.

In West’s Instagram post, he wrote in all caps: “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen.”

West added: “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

It seemed that West had perceived what she said during her recent concert as being targeted at rapper and Astroworld Festival founder Travis Scott, despite Eilish never having mentioned Scott.

A couple of hours after his post, Eilish responded in the comments: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Both Eilish and West are scheduled to headline with Coachella festival in April, where Scott was originally booked as a headliner but was removed from the festival following the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 concertgoers dead and hundreds injured.

Perhaps not coincidentally, West’s new track, City Of Gods, which features Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign, was also dropping that same night the whole ‘misunderstanding’ happened.