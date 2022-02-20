Kanye files legal challenge against Kim Kardashian

KANYE WEST does not want estranged ex Kim Kardashian to be declared legally single.

The troubled rapper filed a motion late last week opposing Kardashian’s request to finalise their split until custody and property issues are resolved, citing several requests of his own should her motion go through.

While this comes as no surprise to observers following weeks of West’s erratic behaviour towards his ex and her current beau, comedian Pete Davidson, one part of West’s filed documents has raised eyebrows.

Amidst the usual issues involving taxes, health insurance and retirement funds, West has also included a demand for Kardashian to waive marital privilege if she gets hitched before their divorce is finalised.

While this might not appear to be such a big deal, it holds certain implications for Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship.

Legal experts have noted that should Kardashian wed Davidson before finalising her divorce, should he witness an incident involving her children, he would not have to testify about it as communication between spouses is privileged.

West is demanding that Kardashian waive marital privilege “until a final custody determination has been made, and that [she] obtain the same waiver from any new spouse prior to remarriage”, meaning that Davidson would be compelled to testify.

Followers of the couple’s saga believe that this is part of West’s tactic to imply that Kardashian is an unfit mother, as he has long alleged that she has been preventing him from seeing his four children with her since their split.

Previously, Kardashian had told the media: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Lawyers for Kardashian have rejected West’s conditions. A hearing has been set for March 2 at which Kardashian will likely be declared single.