Kanye West re-banned from Twitter after latest comments

JUST two months ago, Kanye West went on a tirade against Jewish people, causing himself to lose several huge brand deals. Now, after months of toxicity and hate, West has one-upped himself with even worse comments.

Last Thursday (Dec 1), West appeared in an exclusive interview with American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the latter’s InfoWars show, dressed in a black mask, a bomber jacket and black gloves.

At one point, West said he doesn’t like the word “evil” being used “next to Nazis”, which caused Jones to laugh nervously. He then followed it up with the contradictory: “I love Jewish people, but I also love the Nazis.”

Jones then countered that the Nazis did “really bad things”, before West cut him off to say: “But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing Nazis all the time.”

He also inaccurately claimed that Hitler invented highways and the microphone.

Later, Jones said: “I don’t like Nazis”, before West interjected with: “I like Hitler”, before the InfoWars interview abruptly cut to a commercial.

For the icing on the cake, West even claimed the Holocaust never happened and that Hitler had “a lot of redeeming qualities”.

As the clips gained traction online, reactions began to pour in, with many celebrities expressing their disgust with the vile comments. Many people also declared that they were no longer fans of the controversial rapper.

Things ultimately came to a head just hours later, when West was – once again – banned from Twitter by the platform’s new owner Elon Musk, less than two weeks after his account was reinstated.

Musk later tweeted that West had “violated our rule against incitement to violence”. This was after West had posted an “altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside”.