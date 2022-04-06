Kanye West reportedly pulls out of Coachella

RAPPER Kanye West will not be performing at Coachella this year, leaving the festival with an open headliner space and Travis Scott fans without an appearance.

Previously, Scott was said to be joining him on stage at the renowned music event. Scott had been scheduled to perform at the 2022 event himself, however, he pulled out from the festival's line-up after last year’s Astroworld disaster.

Although no reason was given for the cancellation, some reports claim that the singer had not practised or prepared for the performance. West headlined the Indio, California-based event in 2011 and has not performed his own set since, however he has made unexpected appearances at The Weeknd's 2015 and Kid Cudi's 2019 performances.

West threatened to pull out of the festival earlier this year when he demanded Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott. Earlier this year, Billie was recorded helping a fan in need of an inhaler during her concert, and stating that she waits for everyone to be okay before continuing. In light of the Astroworld disaster, West assumed it was supposed to be a dig at Scott.

In recent months, West has also been involved in controversy for his openly unexpected treatment of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her current partner, SNL's Pete Davidson. West was banned from Instagram for a day after using a racial slur about Grammys host Trevor Noah, and he was soon forbidden from performing at the Grammys owing to his concerning online behaviour.

West was set to perform on the last night of both of the festival's dates, which are April 15-17 and April 22-24. It is uncertain who will replace his position on the line.