Kanye West will not be performing at this year’s Grammys

AFTER weeks of instigating a very public social media feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye West is finally facing some consequences for his actions.

The rapper has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behaviour,” a rep for the artiste confirms to Variety.

West’s rep further claimed that his team had received a phone call Friday night informing him he had been “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performers for the show.

The exclusion is sure to be both a career and personal blow for West, who has been nominated in five categories in the ceremony, which will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas.

Another report in The Blast cited sources as saying that West’s team “isn’t surprised” by the decision to drop him from the show.

There are many reasons why performance by West on live network television would be a prohibitively risky proposition. Based on his social media posts and activity in the past few months alone, there are fears that West may say something provocational about Kardashian or Davidson, or attack some of their other celebrity supporters who would also be at the ceremony.

There is also a high chance that West would use the opportunity to direct an attack on comedian Trevor Noah, who is slated to host the event.

Just last week, West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he used a slur against Noah in an Instagram post regarding comments the Daily Show host made regarding his split with Kardashian.

The only celebrity to speak out in support of West has been fellow rapper the Game, who made a post implying that the exclusion from the Grammys is another sign of “continuous disrepect” for West as an artiste and a Black man.

West has yet to personally offer his thoughts about the situation.