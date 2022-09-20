KARA announces comeback for 15th anniversary

After seven years, legendary K-pop girl group KARA is reuniting for a comeback album.

Yesterday, their agency RBW announced that the group will be releasing an album to commemorate their 15th anniversary, which will be in November. Their last release was their seventh mini album titled In Love released in May 2015.

Former members Nicole and Jiyoung, who left the group in 2014, will also be making a surprise comeback, and this will make the whole occasion so much more meaningful for their fans.

This is not the first girl group to make a comeback in 2022 after many years. One of the original K-pop supergroups, Girls’ Generation, also announced their own long-awaited comeback in July, almost five years following their last effort as a group, the Aug 2017 album Holiday Night.

Girls’ Generation’s latest new studio album, titled Forever 1, dropped in August.