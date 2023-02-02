KARA’s Japan fan meeting sold out

VETERAN K-pop girl group KARA made a huge comeback at the end of last year with the release of their new album titled Move Again, seven years after their last mini album, 2015’s In Love.

The five members – Park Gyuri, Han Seung-yeon, Heo Young-ji, Nicole, and Kang Ji-young – released the new album in conjunction with their 15th anniversary as a group, much to the delight of fans.

Nicole and Kang had parted ways from the group in 2014.

In the coming weeks, KARA will be holding its first international fan meeting for Move Again in three cities across Japan – Osaka, Fukuoka and Yokohama.

Tickets for all locations were sold out almost as soon as they went on sale on Jan 28, proving that despite it being years since their last visit to the country, Japanese fans are still just as eager to see KARA in action.

Their song When I Move in their album reached the top of the Top 100 real-time music video chart on Japanese music site, Line Music.