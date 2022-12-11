KARA’s Jiyoung remembers the late Goo Hara

EARLIER this week, KARA’s Jiyoung wrote a message on Instagram expressing how much she misses her late groupmate Hara, and touched on a subject they both had shared before; on growing up and becoming an adult.

Her message read: “Unnie, I miss you even more today. I don’t know if I’m doing well but I am working hard to be an accomplished ‘too a’ (Japanese word meaning “adult”). I will go see you soon with a nice press. I love you.”

Back in 2013, Hara had posted a picture of the two sharing an earphone, and wrote: “We have been running hard, right Jiyoung? Let’s not have a change of heart and keep going.”

Hara died on Nov 24, 2019, in an incident that was ruled as a possible suicide. In 2018, she had filed a lawsuit against an ex-boyfriend after he threatened to damage her career by exposing an illicit video.

KARA will be making a comeback at the upcoming 2022 MAMA Awards, scheduled for Nov 29-30 in South Korea.