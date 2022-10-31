Kardashian family gear up for Halloween

HOLLYWOOD celebrities are gearing up for spooky season, and no one is more ready for it than the Kardashian clan, who are going all out this year with their costumes and party celebrations.
Kim Kardashian shared photos on Instagram showing her four children and their Halloween looks for this year. The children – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three – were dressed as iconic music legends Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and Easy E. There were several photos in the post, showing some adorable behind-the-scenes poses.
Kim has yet to reveal her own Halloween costume, but last year, she dressed as a space-age cowgirl, rocking silver high-waisted briefs, with a matching Western bra adorned with a statement star.
Just days ago, Kim also gave fans a sneak peek inside her home, which was now decked in creepy, skeleton-themed Halloween decorations. Among the notable features were large bones covering the trees leading to her door, moulded white hands reaching out from the ground and several life-sized mummies standing around the hallway and even hanging from the ceiling.
Younger sister Kylie Jenner also got into the Halloween spirit, releasing a series of black-and-white vintage photos and videos showing her dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein, complete with the iconic wig.
In the photos, the mom of two is strapped to an operating table, holding a kitchen knife and posing like an old Hollywood siren. Jenner wore several looks for the costume, including a cobweb-y body-con dress, the bride’s traditional white dress and some strategically placed bandages.
However, this was far from the only costume that Kylie wore this year. Her close friend Hailey Bieber also posted an Instagram photo of the makeup mogul with full green makeup for a Wicked Witch of the West look.
Family matriarch Kris commented on both her daughters’ posts, sharing heart emojis and praise. She also posted some throwback photos of the family celebrating Halloween over the years, which included one picture of Kylie and sister Kendall as pirates. Other notable outfits include the youngest Jenners as Dalmatians, big sister Kourtney as a fairy princess and Kim as a baby Wonder Woman.