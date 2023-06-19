Karla Majam crowned Miss Uniworld 2023

Inspiring women everywhere, autistic 17-year-old Filipina conquers every obstacle to achieve title of Miss UniWorld 2023

Karla, from Santa Rosa in Laguna, made headlines last March when she competed in the first Miss Supermodel Philippines pageant. – AMIRUL SYAFIQ/THESUN

IN a triumph of determination and talent, Karla Majam, an autistic 17-year-old woman from the Philippines, made history by securing the coveted crown of Miss UniWorld 2023, earning the esteemed title: Queen of Kilimanjaro. The grand finale of the highly anticipated event, which took place on June 11 at the prestigious JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur, served as the scene of Karla’s remarkable accomplishment. She was presented with a replica of the esteemed Queen of Kilimanjaro crown as a token of remembrance, along with gifts and a cash prize totaling RM460,000.

In addition to winning the esteemed title of Miss UniWorld 2023, The Filipino-born also earned the prestigious accolade of ‘Best in Catwalk’ Award, showcasing her exceptional talent and skills on the runway. Speaking on the occasion, Miss UniWorld CEO, Roslan Rosdi, expressed his admiration for Karla Majam stating, “Miss UniWorld is more than just a beauty pageant; it’s a platform for women to showcase their talents, share their stories, and make a positive impact on the world. Karla Majam has the qualities we are looking for, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have as Miss UniWorld 2023.” Expressing gratitude for her victory, Karla shares, “I am profoundly honoured to take on the title of Miss UniWorld 2023 and wear the Queen of Kilimanjaro crown. This victory symbolises so much more than personal achievement – it signifies a promise to uphold the values of Miss UniWorld and serve as an advocate for positive change.” She continued by asserting, “This journey will be dedicated to empowering women, fostering cultural exchange, and driving global impact. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead and eager to use this platform to inspire and make a difference.”

Niousha Roohbaksh, the reigning Miss UniWorld 2022 from Iran, was given the honour of crowning Karla as Miss UniWorld 2023. The significant moment also featured the presence of Miss Latvia Anastasia Alekseevska, who secured the position of first runner-up, and Miss Georgia Makuna Amashukeli, who achieved the title of second runner-up. Karla is now set forth on a remarkable expedition as a global ambassador for Miss UniWorld after being awarded with the esteemed crown. In her prestigious position, she takes on the duties of embodying the principles and virtues upheld by Miss UniWorld, while also fostering empowerment and advocating for cultural exchange. Armed with her exceptional achievements and unwavering determination, Karla is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world, serving as a beacon of inspiration and instigating transformative change.